Luton student’s film premieres in Leicester Square show

A Luton university graduate and his fellow team-mates have struck gold, as their debut film received its world premiere in Leicester Square.

On Monday, Alex Brawley, 30, of Farley Hill, along with students Isaac Reeder, Jordan Adcock and Noah Harries, were honoured to have London audiences view their music documentary, Up Another LVL, at the iconic location.

Alex Brawley

The piece charts a year in the life of drum and bass supergroup SaSaSaS, and the determined crew, who were studying at Anglia Ruskin University, also had help from Alex’s childhood friend and cameraman, Declan Burley.

Alex said: “I was listening to Wu Tang Album ‘36 Chambers’ and thought to myself : ‘These guys are amazing rappers and worth millions - I wonder if the MCs in drum and bass earn as much money as them?’

“So, I tweeted the group SaSaSaS saying I was a documentary film maker and would love to spend a few days with them.

“To my amazement, they replied!”

Alex is now planning a documentary on Live Action Role Playing (LARP), while Isaac Reeder is a rave videographer and Noah Harries and Jordan Adcock founded production company, Black Comet Films.