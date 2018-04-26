Luton stuntwoman Hannah jumps to film success!

A Luton stuntwoman is making a name for herself in the Big Apple, as she hopes to inspire the next generation.

Hannah D. Scott, 37, a former Harlington Upper school pupil, recently landed a role as the stunt double for Bel Powley alongside Liv Tyler in American fantasy-horror, Wildling, about a teenager who uncovers a dark childhood secret.

Hannah D. Scott

Hannah, who certainly isn’t afraid of heights, performed high-fall work, jumping off a 30ft cliff, as well as gymnastics, “back-bending out of trees like a harpy”.

Hannah said: “I got to play around; the character morphs into something animalistic!

“Throughout my career, I have not had any accidents, touch wood, but a challenging moment I once had was doing the same stunt that killed a friend of mine, just a couple of days after he died.

“Every stunt holds risk, even a basic trip and fall can result in concussion.”

Hannah, who is an actor, too, studied at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

She also trained as a gymnast and recently became the only woman in the US certified in martial art system, SAMI.

But it all started in Luton! Hannah said: “I pretty much grew up around Bath Road, the old swimming pool. It was great! Every weekend I was pretty much at the pool – when I wasn’t at Luton Gym Club!

“And Barton Springs! I ran down one of those hills and nearly killed myself. I guess stunts were in my nature from a young age.”

Hannah will soon feature in a western and an indie short. Wildling is out now.