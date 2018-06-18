Luton swimmimng club to host national event

Putteridge Swimming Club is holding its inaugural Alternative National Swimming Event at Inspire Swimming Pool in Luton on Saturday and Sunday July 21-22, thanks to sponsorship from Redrow Homes.

The event is an L2 Regional and National Short Course Winter Qualifier and is being held under ASA Laws & Technical Rules affiliated to the East Region ASA.

Putteridge Swimming Club (PSC) is based in Luton and has developed from a small family club to become Bedfordshire’s highest performing swimming club. With representation in county, regional, national and international Championships, PSC has grown to 235 members and now enjoys GBR representation from its triathletes and modern pentathletes.

Chairman Chris Long said: “We have grown from humble beginnings to become a major performance swimming club. Year on year we have reached major milestones in our development. Our head coach, Lesley Batson won Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2015. We became a Swim 21 Club in 2016 and last year our swimmer – Lawrence Palmer - became a world record holder.

“Now this year, we proudly host our first Open Meet with the PSC Inaugural Alternative Nationals sponsored by Redrow Homes.

“We are delighted to have Redrow Homes as title sponsor of our first Open Meet.”

Redrow Homes is one of the UK’s leading residential and mixed-use property housebuilders. With developments in the area, including Eaton Green Heights and Saxon Square, Redrow Homes has been supportive of a number of local community events and now continue that support with Putteridge Swimming Club.

Alex Stark, managing director of Redrow Eastern, commented: “It’s fantastic to be supporting Putteridge Swimming Club through our sponsorship. The club has such an array of talent and has an important role in encouraging the local community to be healthy and active.

“We hope everyone enjoys the fun sport-filled day and wish all participants the best of luck!”

The PSC Inaugural Alternative Nationals is a Level 2 Regional and National Short Course (25m) Winter Qualifier. It is for age groups: 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17+. Events include 50m, 100m and 200m all strokes, 400m Freestyle and 200m and 400m IM and in the disability section - 50m and 100m all strokes.

Enquiries for event can be emailed to openmeet@putteridgesc.co.uk