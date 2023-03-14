The rear kitchen of the Spicy Karahi was found on fire

An Indian takeaway restaurant was found on fire in Luton this morning (March 14) after reports of a blaze at a building Bury Park.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to The Spicy Karahi on Dunstable Road at around 05.47am. The fire was found to be in the rear kitchen. All people were accounted for and the fire was fully extinguished.

