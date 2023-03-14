News you can trust since 1891
Luton takeaway kitchen found on fire as five crews extinguish blaze

The fire service was called just before 6am

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:12 GMT
The rear kitchen of the Spicy Karahi was found on fire

An Indian takeaway restaurant was found on fire in Luton this morning (March 14) after reports of a blaze at a building Bury Park.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to The Spicy Karahi on Dunstable Road at around 05.47am. The fire was found to be in the rear kitchen. All people were accounted for and the fire was fully extinguished.

Crews from Luton, Stopsley, Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard and Potton all attended the scene, while some crew stayed behind to damp down the area and to keep scene safety alongside Bedfordshire Police.

