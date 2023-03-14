Luton takeaway kitchen found on fire as five crews extinguish blaze
The fire service was called just before 6am
An Indian takeaway restaurant was found on fire in Luton this morning (March 14) after reports of a blaze at a building Bury Park.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to The Spicy Karahi on Dunstable Road at around 05.47am. The fire was found to be in the rear kitchen. All people were accounted for and the fire was fully extinguished.
Crews from Luton, Stopsley, Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard and Potton all attended the scene, while some crew stayed behind to damp down the area and to keep scene safety alongside Bedfordshire Police.