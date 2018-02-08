Luton teen arrested after tools stolen

A Luton teenager has been arrested after a large number of tools were recovered from containers by Thames Valley Police.

The tools were found at locations in Aylesbury on Friday (February 2) and Milton Keynes on Saturday (February 3).

The 16-year-old boy from Luton and four men from Milton Keynes have been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, and one of the four men has also been arrested on suspicion of theft by finding.

Superintendent Tim Metcalfe, LPA commander for Aylesbury said:“We believe that a yellow van may be connected to these incidents and ask storage container businesses and members of the public to remain vigilant.”

The 16-year-old has been released on bail to appear at Milton Keynes police station on March 2, as have the other men. If you have any information about the incidents call Thames Valley Police on 101.

Quote crime reference number 43180036066 to officers.