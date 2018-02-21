Luton teen competes in CBBC talent show Got What It Takes?

A Luton teenager is starring in a CBBC singing contest in a bid to win a performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend - and he’s hoping his hometown will support him all the way!

Shaun Curtis, 15, of Ashcroft High School is taking part in the channel’s talent contest, Got What It Takes?, as the youngster must battle through weekly music challenges in order to win the festival performance and a track recording with a celeb.

Shaun

There’s a big twist, though, as the teens’ mums are the judges, and the ladies must cast votes each week to decide which teen wins the ‘sing off’ - the contestant with the most victories securing an automatic pass to the final.

Shaun said: “One night I was scrolling through my phone on Facebook when I saw the advert for the show, and I thought, ‘I could get into this!’

“I sent in a recording of me and my mum talking, and me singing, and they got back the next day asking me to come down and audition in London!

“When I was the age of six my mum got me into my first singing class and the reactions of people listening to me is what made me carry on - playing Oliver at Dunstable’s Grove Theatre was the first time I made an audience cry!”

Shaun sings his heart out as Oliver at the Grove Theatre (age 10).

Shaun has had several stage roles, including performing at the O2, the Royal Albert Hall and at the Theatre Royal, Dury Lane.

Now, the show follows Shaun’s journey as he hopes to win the one guaranteed final spot; remaining contestants will battle it out for the three other final spaces during an audience vote (episode 9).

However, to help them have a chance at being in a sing off, the mums have to complete silly challenges, which included dressing up as a chicken in episode one!

Mum, Shelly, said: “Shaun does not stop; he will give it 150 per cent and will work from morning til night.

“When he didn’t get into the sing off in episode one, he wasn’t upset he just congratulated them and got on with it; he’s always encouraging people to believe in themselves.”

“I knew we had to do challenges but not to the extent of being silly on TV!” Shelly laughed.

Catch up on iPlayer or watch on CBBC at 5.30pm on Wednesdays.

> Search Shaun Curtis on YouTube.

> Snapchat: Shauunboy

>Instagram: shaunc_33