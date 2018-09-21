Luton teen jailed seven and a half years for stabbing man in neck

A teenager from Luton has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in a young offenders’ institution after stabbing a man in the neck in February.

Asim Choudhury, 18, of Selbourne Road, admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place in relation to the incident, and was sentenced at Luton crown Court on Monday, September 17.

Choudhury had chased a man and woman in Old Bedford Road on 6 February before stabbing the man in the neck. Passers-by were able to call an ambulance and the man was taken to hospital treatment, where he was later discharged.

Choudhury was also ordered to pay £170 victim surcharge.

Detective Constable Phil Raikes said: “This was a violent, targeted attack and we are happy with the lengthy sentence imposed by the judge.

“Choudhury will now have time to think about his actions and will spend large part of his young life behind bars.

“Knife crime will not be tolerated in our county and we will take actions against offenders.”

The sentencing came as Bedfordshire Police supports Operation Sceptre, a week-long national knife crime prevention campaign.