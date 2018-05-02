Luton teenager exploited vulnerable man

A drug dealer from Luton threatened a vulnerable man with a knife in an attempt to sell drugs from his home in St Neots.

Ben Fortune, 18, of Brickly Road, approached the house of his victim, a wheelchair user, and forced his way inside on Friday, February 16.

Ben Fortune

The court heard the victim repeatedly asked Fortune to leave, but he responded by taking a knife from the kitchen and saying ‘Is that how this is going to be?’

When Fortune plugged his phone into a charger and went to the toilet, it gave the victim a chance to hide and call the police. Whilst the victim hid in another room he heard Fortune receive a number of calls as several people visited the property.

As officers arrived, Fortune attempted to flee but was caught in the back garden. A strip search revealed a small quantity of heroin in Fortune’s trousers. Whilst in custody, a further 124 wraps of cocaine were discovered that had been concealed by Fortune, bringing the total value of drugs seized to more than £1250.

He was sentenced to three years in a young offenders institution on Tuesday, May 1, at Peterborough Crown Court after pleading guilty to common assault, possession of cannabis and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

DC Lisa Bacon said: “This man deliberately targeted a vulnerable adult in order to sell class A drugs.

“He used threatening tactics to intimidate his victim, which has understandably left him shaken.

“This sentence will send a message to others planning to come to Cambridgeshire to sell drugs.

“We have a zero tolerance policy on tackling county lines drug dealers.”