Luton teenager is on the right track at Thameslink!

A Luton youth is one of eight lucky youngsters given their first big break thanks to Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR).

After four weeks of work experience, organised by the Prince’s Trust, Taylor Hagger, 18, was offered a position with Thameslink.

Taylor said: “I’ve loved every minute of the programme and now I know what I really want to do with my life. I want to keep putting my uniform on every day and one day progress to become a rail enforcement officer.”

The scheme — ‘Get into Railways’ — gives vital learning skills to young people who are struggling to get into employment.

The eight individuals will start their new roles across the GTR network in the coming weeks, with four joining Thameslink and another four joining Southern Rail. They will also have access to a network of GTR progression mentors who support the young people as they begin their new roles.

Paula Hillard, co-ordinator of the scheme, said: “At GTR, we believe that everyone should have the chance to embark on a stable and rewarding career. Today, far too many young people are struggling to find work and, as a result, they’re giving up hope for the future.

“Working with The Prince’s Trust allows us to provide these young people with this opportunity — helping them to build their skills, confidence and motivation to enter employment on the railway.”

The programme sees a team of 100 GTR staff members orchestrate three intakes per year, often creating specific roles for participants following their graduation. To date, well over 100 young people have been given the chance at having a career in the industry as a result of the seven-year partnership.