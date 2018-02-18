Luton teenager wins prize from Army

A teenage soldier from Luton won a top prize when he graduated from the Army Foundation College.

Junior Soldier Jamie Mills, 17, was awarded the trophy for the Best Endeavour and Most Improved Junior Soldier in his intake at the military training establishment. which trains 16 to 17-year-olds.

He was presented with his prize as part of a passing out parade from the college in Harrogate. More than 400 Junior Soldiers graduated from the college to do their Phase 2 training.

Junior Soldier Mills said after winning his award: “When I started at the college I had very few qualifications, but since being here I have gained my Level 1 Key Skills in maths, English and IT. It was hard work, but I am really proud to have got there.

“My mum and dad have seen my journey this year and are delighted for me. Getting the award is the icing on the cake.”

More than 2,000 family members and friends watched the Junior Soldiers take part in the largest military graduation parade in the country.