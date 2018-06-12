Luton Tigers receive donation of cricket equipment

Luton Tigers has received a donation of cricket equipment from the owner of Mongoose Inclusive Cricket owner.

Raj Tulsiani, businessman and entrepreneur, donated the equipment to the community group in Luton as part of his pledge to help schools and youth programmes that aim to make a difference in the community.

Following the 2017 London Bridge terror attack, the owners of Mongoose hope to work with schools and the wider community, using cricket as a tool to tackle exclusion and to build resilience in young people against extremism and radicalisation.

Compelled to support those who were making a difference, Raj’s journey led him to Luton Tigers, a community group which helps to deliver workshops and sports classes to kids throughout the town.

Raj said: “There are so many grassroots organisations doing excellent community work, not least Luton Tigers’ who promote sport as a vehicle for mutual respect, and place civic pride and identity at the heart of everything they do.

“Sport has always given so much to me – it helped me realise for the first time in my life that my voice had weight – and hopefully this equipment and the language of cricket will do the same for young Lutonians.”

Luton Tigers will put the new equipment to use when they host a cricket tournament in July to encourage young people to get involved in the sport.

Shaz Zaman, co-founder of Luton Tigers, said: “We are truly grateful for the generosity shown by Raj and Mongoose Cricket.

“At Luton Tigers, we are truly committed to providing the best possible opportunities for young Lutonians.

“The equipment that Raj has provided us will go a long way in driving participation and will help us to unlock the talents that many of our young people already have.”