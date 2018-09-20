Luton Town fan, 17, gets 3 year football match ban

A 17-year-old boy from Shortstown has been handed a court order banning him from attending football matches anywhere in the entire country for the next three years.

The move comes as part of the continuing clampdown on football-related disorder and violence by Bedfordshire Police.

And officers say it should act as a warning to all other football fans.

The Hatters fan, who is under the legal age where he can be named, was made the subject of the three-year Football Banning Order following a hearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. It is understood he was involved in several incidents of bad and anti-social behaviour incidents while watching Luton Town play.

The order bans him from attending matches anywhere in the country for three years, say police. He is also prevented from travelling abroad during international matches and tournaments.

PC Richard Howlett, who is the football banning officer at Bedfordshire Police, said: “He received the banning order for a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour whilst following Luton Town.”

He added: “We will not tolerate those who use attendance at football matches as an excuse for disorder.

“ Banning people who behave this way makes it safer for everyone to enjoy the game. Football is a family sport, and everyone should be able to support their team without fear of violence or intimidation. This should serve as a clear message to anyone who feels it’s acceptable to inflict their anti-social behaviour on other football fans – the vast majority of who are well behaved.”