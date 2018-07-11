Luton Town fan flags up his England support

A Hatters fan has been travelling to and from Russia to enjoy England’s journey in this year’s World Cup.

Fans may have noticed the England flag with the words ‘Forever Luton Forever England’ behind the goal in the Quarter Final game against Sweden.

Daniel Musson, originally from Hitchin, has been to four games at this years World Cup and has travelled to and from Russia each time.

He said: “This is my 4th game, I’ve been in and out each time! Lots of travel and not a lot of sleep but it’s been a superb three weeks.

“I have a ticket for tonight and IF we win I’m guaranteed a ticket for the final.

“It’s been really good. Russia have been a great host, and the team doing so well has certainly made it the best of the four World Cups I’ve been to.”

Daniel is predicting a close game for tonight but believes Gareth Southgate’s team will make it to the final.

He said: “Old England would lose but New England may not! I’ll go for us in extra time.

“I’m having to pinch myself. This sort of thing doesn’t happen to England but maybe it’s our time and football is coming home!”