Luton Town Takeover Fixture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Town FC have dedicated their home clash against Manchester United to a crucial charity tackling fuel and food poverty.

Utilita Giving, which supports some of the most vulnerable families across Bedfordshire, will takeover the Premier League fixture on 18th February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hatters will proudly wear the charity’s logo on the front of their home shirt, and these limited-edition jerseys will be auctioned off following the game.

Representatives of Utilita Giving will also be outside Kenilworth Road before the 4.30pm kick-off collecting money. Fans are encouraged to bring cash, but card payments will be accepted.

All funds raised on the day will go towards supporting local people – either directly through Utilita Giving, or by being distributed to local charities, including the Luton Foodbank.

To support local people out of food poverty, there is a food donation point located at the main reception area of the stadium from Monday 12th – Friday 16th February. Those who can donate, are welcome to make drop offs throughout the week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All food donations will be given to Luton Foodbank, and any food donations which can be made are gratefully received.

Luton Foodbank accept non-perishable food, and are need of the following items:

UHT Milk

Tinned Fruit

Tinned Vegetables

Rice Pudding

Dried Pasta

Helen Boardman, Executive Director at Utilita Giving, said: “We are extremely grateful to Luton Town FC for allowing us to raise awareness and vital funds at such a big fixture.

“Since its conception last year, Utilita Giving has been helping the people of Luton with strong guidance from the club, and I’m happy to report that we now have incredibly strong relationships across Bedfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As always, all funds raised at this takeover will be pumped back into the local community to help families out of fuel and food poverty.

“If you’re coming down on the day, please do bring any coins you are able to spare, no matter how much that may be.

“Every donation makes a difference, particularly in these challenging times.”

Utilita Giving will also provide half-time entertainment in the form of ‘Football Bowls’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans may remember this from the charity’s takeover fixture last year – the Championship game against Watford.

Utilita Giving supports individuals, families and households who are experiencing fuel and food poverty across England, Scotland and Wales, and who meet the charity’s purpose and eligibility criteria.

The charity also supports groups and organisations whose intentions match that of Utilita Giving, helping people in fuel and food poverty – much like Luton Foodbank.

Luton Town Commercial Director, Chris Bell, said: “We are delighted to proudly wear Utilita Giving on the Front of our shirt for the Premier League match against Manchester United on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The fixture is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the charity and funds to support the great work the charity undertakes combatting fuel and food poverty.