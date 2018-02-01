Luton training team win NSPCC Elephant award for dedication to child welfare

A specialist Luton training team has been recognised by the NSPCC for pioneering a programme to help protect children from neglect.

The three trainers are among the first to receive the charity’s prestigious Elephant award in recognition of their work teaching staff to use a unique assessment tool, which since its implementation has helped identify over 200 cases of neglect across the borough (from April - December 2017).

The tool, called Graded Care Profile 2 (GCP2), helps professionals to measure the quality of care being given to a child, and the winning trainers were Debbie Brown (Early Help service), Salma Fazil (Flying Start) and Alison Braniff (Luton Children’s Community Health Services).

Fran Pearson, independent chair, Luton Safeguarding Children Board (LSCB), said: “This recognition is truly well deserved.”

The team delivered the training to professionals across the town working in health, children’s services, youth offending, police, housing and the voluntary sector.