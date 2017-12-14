Luton transplant survivor heads to World Games proving the power of saving lives

A Luton businessman who battled kidney failure is on a mission to encourage organ donation as he competes in the World Transplant Winter Games 2018.

Determined father, Dino Maroudias, will be travelling to Switzerland in January with Team GB, competing in curling and snow shoe walking.

Dino gives his brother Andy the basketball medal he won in the Malaga World Transplant Games 2017.

The games are for people across the world who have undergone transplants, with Dino braving operations to have a new kidney and pancreas.

Dino, 52, said: “The team are my second family - we’ve all been through bad times; we have a bond regardless. We want to promote organ donation, hoping that wherever we go the register will double!”

Dino was diagnosed with diabetes aged 18. In 2007 he had a transplant after being diagnosed with kidney failure in 2006, and he also had a pancreas transplant in 2012 to try and cure his diabetes. However, the operation was not as successful as hoped and Dino still has the condition.

More than 6,000 people in the UK are currently waiting for a transplant; sadly, three people die waiting every day.

Dino said: “My brother Andy donated his kidney to me which was unbelievable.

“I want to urge those on to the donor register to share their wishes with loved ones.”

Dino has support from his wife Justine, and his children, Christina, 25, Alexia, 22, Louca, 14, and Zak 11. To register for donation: www.organdonation.nhs.uk