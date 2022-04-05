Luton Ukrainians join in prayers for their countrymen as fundraising efforts for refugees continue

Donations from wellwishers have helped fill four lorries which have already gone out to help the more than three and a half million mainly women and children who have fled the fighting. A further lorry load of vital equipment was sent out into the region last weekend.

On Sunday the Luton Ukrainian community met for mass in their tiny chapel in Cromwell Hill led by Father Andriy Tsyaputa, from Ternopil, near Lviv.

Churchgoers at the service on Sunday

Among the goods waiting for transportation at the chapel were walking sticks and crutches to help support the many wounded people who have escaped to safety.

Donations have been coming from all over the East of England, with St Mary’s church in Dunstable collecting goods that were donated to the appeal on Sunday.

READ MORE:

And a huge fundraising extravaganza has been organised by Luton residents to support the Ukrainian community.

Crutches and walking aids waiting to be delivered out to Ukraine

It is being held on April 24 at St Mary’s Church Hall, Church Street, from 1-7pm with music, dance, food, tai chi, martial arts, children’s activities and much more besides.

One of the organisers, Mike Peach, said: “We have been astonished by how quickly and how generously the people of Luton have come forward to offer their time and energy to help raise money for the people of Ukraine.”

Another of the organisers, Frankie Prazer agreed: “Luton is such a warm town. We have support from all parts of our diverse community, and this promises to be a truly exciting activity-packed event, with food, music and activities that reflect Ukrainian, Polish, Indian, Chinese and many other cultures.”