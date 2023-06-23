Luton Urban celebrates 75th anniversary of Windrush at the Mall

Some of the LUR team

As part of the Heritage Associates, Luton Urban Radio had once again teamed up with the Mall at Luton in order to honour our vibrant Caribbean community and the anniversary of Windrush.

The event took place on Saturday, June 17 showcasing local community station DJs, spoken word artist, descendants of the Windrush generation and homegrown singers with kind donations from local sponsors Montego’s Market of Bedford, Nzinga Pure Natural Spring Water, Qemamu Mosaics for the raffle prices.

For more information and to get involved with Luton Urban Radio email [email protected]