Luton Vauxhall gears up to help Sally Army after callous thief stole children’s Christmas presents

Kind workers at Luton’s Vauxhall sites are donating toys to the Salvation Army, after hearing that their Christmas charity gifts had been stolen.

Staff were concerned to read last week’s Luton News, which reported that the Luton Salvation Army, of Vicarage Street, was broken into at 4.50am on November 17, with the thief taking a large number of toys which were for disadvantaged children.

Vauxhall employees will now be donating toys, as well as help with fundraising.

The company will also allow employees to have a volunteer day to help purchase, wrap and deliver the toys.

“The burglary at Luton Salvation Army was sad news to all at Vauxhall,” said Cherie Denton, Vauxhall’s community relations coordinator.

“We have supported the charity by donating toys, running a fundraising collection and through volunteering.”