Luton vegans harness power of chalk to stop animal cruelty

Peaceful vegan activists took colourful chalks to the streets of Luton in order to draw messages about animal welfare.

Luton Vegan Actions recently gathered on the pavements outside the town’s train and bus stations to encourage residents not to eat dairy, fish or meat products.

The messages written included: “Eat something not someone”; “Peace begins on your plate - choose vegan”; “Eat kind: all animals are equal”; Eat beans not being”; “Fish feel pain” and “Humane slaughter is a lie”.

One activist claimed: “We used chalk power to spread the vegan message of compassion and healthy living.

“Lots of passers-by stopped to admire the creativity and we had some great conversations about ending the barbaric cruelty of the meat, dairy and egg industries.”

The group claims that more than one billion farm animals - sheep, pigs, cattle, hens and turkeys - are killed in the UK every year; their lives are very short - hens are killed at 42 days old and pigs at six months old, while almost all male chicks are gassed or macerated.