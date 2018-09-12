Luton Wellington Street restaurant burgled for second time in just two weeks

A Luton businessman is calling on Bedfordshire Police and Luton Borough Council to protect shops and residents on Wellington Street, as last night the road was the target of yet another break in.

Das Brijesh Ramdas, director of Ginger N Wasabi, was devastated to discover that his restaurant had been burgled for the second time in just two weeks.

The restaurant front this morning (September 12)

The entrepreneur was upset to find his front windows smashed, while he fears for the future of the street after businesses were broken into at the end of August: his own restaurant and International Supermarket on August 30, and The Tanning Shop on August 31. There was also an attempted break in at some flats on September 1.

Das claimed: “The police and council need to look after us.

“Ginger N Wasabi’s alcohol was taken - we had wine, sake, whisky. That’s about £200, but the damage to the front windows will cost about £3,000.

“We’re having a refurbishment at the moment, but I’m scared to open again - customers won’t want to come to this area.”

Das claims a hoodie jacket has been left at the scene and that he believes that the incident happened between 1am and 5am early this morning (Wednesday, September 12).

During the break in at Ginger N Wasabi on August 30 he claims an offender/offenders came through the back door during the early hours of the morning, broke the computer system and took £50 from the till, leaving the shop in “a mess” with all the fridge-freezer doors flung wide open.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were called this morning (Wednesday) at around 7.55am to a report of a break-in at a restaurant in Wellington Street, Luton.

“Access was gained to the property through the front window which was smashed and several bottles of alcohol were taken. A hooded jacket was left at the scene.

“We also received a report of a previous break-in at the same property at around 11.48am on Thursday, 30 August, where a till was damaged and cash was stolen.

“We would urge anyone who has any information on either incident to call 101 or use our online reporting tool quoting reference 40/24095/18 or 40/21477/18.”

Luton Borough Council has been contacted by the Luton News.