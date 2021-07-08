Luton woman appears in court accused of Grenfell Tower fraud
A Luton woman has appeared an court accused of falsely claiming that 14 immigrants were present at the Grenfell Tower tragedy four years ago.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 1:26 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 1:52 pm
Flora Magdaline Mendes, 43, of Hitchin Road, appeared at Luton Magistrates Court on Monday, July 5.
Ms Mendes pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of fraud as well as two separate counts of illegally providing an immigration service.
Following the Grenfell tragedy on June 14, 2017, the Home Office granted an immigration concession for any survivors who lost their homes that night.
Ms Mendes will next appear at Luton Crown Court on August 2.