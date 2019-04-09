Luton woman awarded for her work in the local community

A woman from Luton has won an award for women’s empowerment at the annual SHE awards.

Sudaf Choudhry, from Brammingham, won the award for her work in the town and nationally, the event reconises and celebrates the achievements of women from all walks of life. She was part of the team that arranged the Let’s Eat initiative with Ispire FM last year.

Sudaf

The 36-year-old said: “We invited people to bring a dish and share with others to engage with the wider community. It was an open invitation at seven community centres across Luton. More recently, I have been working as an ambassador for PAGE (Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education) the charity to help reduce illiteracy levels for females in Pakistan.

“In recognition of my award I was invited by the SHE Awards in Essex, I couldn’t make it sadly, little did I know they wanted to present me with an honorary work for my work in the local community.”

Sudaf will continue to raise money with the PAGE UK team. She added: “The aim is to raise enough for 100 schools by the end of the year. I will also be setting up a series of brunches to combat mental health and post natal depression in the muslim community with partners including Khuraakhi and Rude Health.

“I’m delighted I’m using my professional background and skills to support great causes and campaigns both locally and nationally!”