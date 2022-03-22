Luton woman battling back from double kidney transplant and cancer twice takes on gruelling ride to Mallorca

Ottilie Quince is a woman on a mission.

The Lutonian, who has fought back to health after having two kidney transplants and two bouts of cancer caused by the immunosuppressant drugs she needs to be on to stop her kidneys rejecting, is tackling a gruelling bike ride from the town where she was born, to Mallorca where she now lives, to raise funds for two charities close to her heart.

Sports mad Ottilie had to stop playing football with Luton Town Ladies after her first life-saving kidney transplant, donated by her mum, in 2007.

Ottilie Quince

She had already taught various sports performance and sports science courses for eight years at Luton Sixth Form College and Barnfield College, and then completed the Football Association's (FA) Diploma in the Treatment and Management of Injuries before working as a full time physiotherapist for Luton Town Football Club from 2007 - 2010, working with the pro squad and youth teams.

She started her career in cycling, competing in races, in 2011 when she won her first world championship in the World Transplant Games in Sweden.

She then commentated in 2014 at the Women's and Men's Tour of Qatar as the moto co-commentator, and continued to work at the Tour of Qatar in 2015 and 2016.

Since then she's gone on to win 11 World, 6 European and 18 British gold medals representing Great Britain at the World Transplant Games.

Ottilie's trip will take three weeks

In 2015 she moved out to Mallorca and set up OQ Service Course to bring all of her cycling services together in one place to encourage people to cycle on the island.

But she is still regularly back in Luton, receiving health check-ups, and will be using her next visit as the starting point for her three week trip. She hopes to raise around £20,000 for UCARE (Urology Cancer Research and Education) and The Urology Foundation.

"I wanted to do something that was really going to push me," said Ottilie. "I'm 40 next month and it will be 15 years since my kidney transplant.

"I'm not a huge fan of long distance rides, especially back to back days. As a sprinter I love short sharp rides, with a coffee stop, of course, with cake too (most of the time!). So this year I have decided I am going to change that!"

Ottilie with mum Lesley, who is supplying three weeks worth of flapjacks for the journey

Setting off from Venue 360 on Gypsy Lane, where she worked in 2003, on June 10, Ottilie will have 21 days of cycling over 2.500 kilometres through seven countries, with just a day off once a week. She will be supported by the mechanic who works at her bike store.

"When I moved here to Mallorca back in 2015, I used to go back to the UK to Luton, to visit my transplant regional hospital in Stevenage for my 2-3 monthly check ups, to check my kidney wasn't rejecting. I used to joke that one day I would ride home, rather than fly. So this time that’s what I am going to do. I want to ride with as many people along the way as possible; Forrest Gump style.

"Going from Luton to Mallorca will mean something to me, it will be demanding and helping to raise money will get close to thanking the surgeons who helped me."