Luton woman fined for failing to remove rubbish from back garden

A woman from Luton has incurred a fine and costs totalling £734 after she failed to comply with a Community Protection Notice (CPN).

On Tuesday, December 4, Ms Siobhan Dolan of Paddock Close, Luton, was found guilty at Luton Magistrates Court of failing to comply with the CPN, which required that she remove all waste from the back garden of the property and cease to store waste in the back garden of the property in an unsightly manner.

The total penalty of £734 consists of a fine of £440, costs of £250 and victim surcharge of £44, with a 28 day collection order.

Ms Dolan failed to attend court and was proven guilty under Section 48(1) of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Councillor Aslam Khan, Portfolio Holder for Place and Infrastructure, said: “We are disappointed that Ms Dolan ignored the requirements of the CPN and hope that this prosecution shows how seriously we take offences of this nature.

“Community Protection Notices are there to protect the public and not to be ignored.”

To report waste problems, as well as log any other issues you’ve seen across the town, visit www.luton.gov.uk/myaccount.