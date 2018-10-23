Luton woman is fundraising for specialist surgery to save her dog’s eyesight

A woman from Luton has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for specialist surgery for her dog.

Diana Young, of Derwent Road, has had Lady, a Miniature Yorkshire Terrier, since she was born and was devastated when she found out she had a cataract in one eye and has a cataract starting in the other eye and needs a specialist operation to save her sight.

She said: “I was devastated when I found out Lady had a cataract in her eye and another starting in the other one, she has lost her sight but it can be saved if she has a big operation.

“Without this operation, which is around £2,500, they may need to remove her eyeballs.

“We are hoping our friends, family and the public can help, because it is a specialist operation we have been told the insurance won’t cover it.”

To make a donation visit: www.facebook.com/donate/2169337933392219/