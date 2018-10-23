Luton woman is fundraising for specialist surgery to save her dog’s eyesight

Lady needs specialist surgery to regain the sight in her eyes
Lady needs specialist surgery to regain the sight in her eyes

A woman from Luton has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for specialist surgery for her dog.

Diana Young, of Derwent Road, has had Lady, a Miniature Yorkshire Terrier, since she was born and was devastated when she found out she had a cataract in one eye and has a cataract starting in the other eye and needs a specialist operation to save her sight.

She said: “I was devastated when I found out Lady had a cataract in her eye and another starting in the other one, she has lost her sight but it can be saved if she has a big operation.

“Without this operation, which is around £2,500, they may need to remove her eyeballs.

“We are hoping our friends, family and the public can help, because it is a specialist operation we have been told the insurance won’t cover it.”

To make a donation visit: www.facebook.com/donate/2169337933392219/