Luton woman raided dead man’s apartment

A Luton woman was jailed last week after stealing almost every item from a dead man’s apartment.

Debbie Massey, 50, of Wellington Street, Luton, was sentenced to 15 months in prison in Luton Crown Court on Friday, February 23, after pleading guilty to burglary.

Between July 27 and July 31, 2017, Massey entered the apartment of the man who had recently died, and stole everything except a broken washing machine from it.

The man’s family later reported the incident to the police after visiting the apartment and finding it had been stripped of every piece of furniture and personal property – even the light fittings.

DS Tom Hamm said: “This was an appalling case in which a family already stricken with grief were dealt an extra blow by this woman’s cruel actions.

“Massey took advantage of a tragic situation for her own personal gain and we’re pleased she has received a custodial sentence.

“We are committed to tackling burglary offences in Bedfordshire and bringing those responsible to justice.”