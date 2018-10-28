Luton woman’s plea to help save dog’s eyesight

A woman from Luton has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for an operation for her dog to save her sight.

Diana Young, of Derwent Road, has had Lady, a Miniature Yorkshire Terrier, since she was born and was distraught when she found out she needs a special operation to save her sight.

She said: “I was devastated when I found out Lady had a cataract in her eye and another starting in the other, she has lost her sight but it can be saved if she has this operation.

“The operation is around £2,500, because it is a specialist operation we have been told the insurance won’t cover it.”

To make a donation visit: www.facebook.com/donate/2169337933392219