Luton woman ‘traumatised’ as burglars search house while young girl present

A Luton woman and a young girl have been left “traumatised” after an aggravated burglary in Leabank, Luton.

On Thursday (June 14), at around 1.40pm, the victim opened her front door and two men forced their way past her into the house. They searched the property, and one of the men threatened her with what is believed to be a knife.

A second victim managed to leave the property and alert neighbours, several of whom called the police.

The first offender is described as white, in his early twenties, slim and around 5’ 10”. The second is described as black, in his early twenties, of medium build and around 6’ 2”. Both are described as having the majority of their faces covered.

Detective Inspector Craig Laws, investigating, said: “The victim was at home with a friend and her young daughter when this took place.

“Thankfully nobody was seriously injured, but this was obviously a very traumatic incident for all involved so we’re determined to find the people responsible. We’re carrying out a thorough investigation and we’re now keen to hear from anyone who might be able to help.

“The men searched the house but we believe all that was taken was the victim’s bank card. Who are these men? If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or you know who was responsible, I would urge you to come forward. I’m disgusted with the actions of the perpetrators and we will do all we can to find them and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/5194/18, or by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.