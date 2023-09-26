Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A range of personalised services, designed to help people with hearing loss feel less isolated, will be showcased by Hearing Link Services at its free Information Day on 29 September at the charity’s head office, The Grange, Saunderton, near Princes Risborough.

Hearing Link Services, part of the charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, provides a wide range of personalised hearing support services to give emotional and practical help to people whatever their level of hearing loss.

Launched in 2022 as part of the charity’s 40th anniversary celebrations, last year’s Hearing Information Days were so successful that more events will take place this summer.

The Bucks event will be an opportunity for anyone with hearing loss, their family and friends, to meet people who have already benefited from the charity’s services, and to chat to the charity’s volunteers, most of whom either live with hearing loss themselves or have professional experience in the field.

On the day, Hearing Link Services will also be introducing its new service, Helpful Hours, a series of interactive hour-long sessions about key topics of interest to people with hearing loss, eg. what to expect from an audiology appointment. The sessions will initially be held in person, but the ability to join online will be introduced later this year.

There will be a hearing dog demonstration and a chance to browse exhibition stands showcasing audiology services and lipreading classes, assistive technology to use alongside hearing aids, and other practical information.

There will also be audiologists in attendance for conversation and advice. Hearing care consultants, Aston Hearing, will offer ear checks, hearing assessments and answer any questions in their specialist audiology room on site.

Claire Wallace, from Luton, was partnered with her hearing dog Angus in 2017 after her hearing loss progressed very rapidly. She went along to last year’s Hearing Information Day at The Grange as a volunteer.

“I found it very useful in so many ways”, Claire explained. “After spending a lot of money on private hearing aids that I couldn’t get on with, I was able to get help with them at the Hearing Information Day, and I now use them rather than my NHS ones.

“While I was there, I also met and spoke to other people, both hearing and deaf, which gave me more confidence to talk about my own hearing loss. I would recommend that anyone with issues connected to their hearing loss, or that of a family member or friend, go along this year to see if they can get help.”

Angie Southcott, Director of Hearing Loss Services, said: “Hearing loss affects far more than just a person’s ears. The consequences can impact every part of their life; relationships, status at work, confidence and self-esteem.

“Our Information Days offer a safe, welcoming environment for anyone who has questions on hearing loss, is feeling alone because of their hearing, or who would like to discover how to help a family member or friend living with hearing loss.”