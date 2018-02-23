Luton youngsters take part in Rotary’s technology tournament

The nine Rotary Clubs in Luton and Central Bedfordshire are organising a schools technology tournament again this year.

The tournament is designed to stimulate the interest of students in design and technology and to improve their personal skills and team building to meet the needs of industry.

Running since 1989, it is now one of the largest tournaments in the country.

Students in teams of four are required to design and build a working model using the materials supplied. Neither they nor their teachers know the project until the day.

There are three age categories: Foundation students aged seven to nine, Intermediate aged 10-11, and Advanced from 12 years up to 18.

The winners in each category are presented with a shield and each team member receives a certificate.

This year 42 teams comprising 22 foundation, 12 intermediate and eight advanced students will take part at Stopsley Baptist Church, Luton, on Thursday, March 8.