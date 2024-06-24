Luton’s 5th Windrush civic flag-raising ceremony held at the Town Hall steps

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

This year marks 76 years of the Windrush legacy. The HMT Empire Windrush docked in Tilbury, Essex on 21st June 1948. The ship brought over 1000 passengers from several Caribbean Islands, to help fill post-war labour shortages in the UK. These pioneers and those who came afterwards until 1971 became known as the Windrush generation.

To honour and celebrate their enormous contributions to various industries including health, transport, fashion, sports, art and local life, the event organisers ULCAC (United Luton Caribbean & African Committee) & ACCDF (African Caribbean Community Development Forum) held Luton’s 5th Windrush civic flag-raising ceremony at the Town Hall steps.

​The ceremony was attended by various dignitaries. Children from the Hillborough Junior School Choir presented a song. Senior Pastor Vincent Cox of the NTCG (New Testament Church of God) presided over the flag-raising ceremony after the 2-minute silence. He thanked God for the Windrush Generation, who despite many challenges, through their resilience, faith and perseverance, helped to rebuild this town and this country.

Lorna Markland (R) the event organiser, guests and dignitaries observed 2-minute silence at Luton’s 5th Windrush Civic Flag Raising Ceremony held at the Luton Town Hall steps last Saturday.

​The keynote speaker from the Windrush generation Mr Steve Stephenson MBE shared invaluable insights from his life experiences and introduced two books he has written. The event hosts Tamar and Soraya said that the Windrush stories are integral to the British culture. The Mayor of Luton Cllr Tahmina Saleem said: “In honouring the Windrush generation, we highlight how vital it is for each one of us to remember the sacrifices and hardships endured by those travelled from the Caribbean, and it is with gratitude and respect we remember that and their selfless community service and their exemplar positive civic contribution, particularly to our NHS. Despite the many challenges they faced, their contributions continue to this day.”

​HM Deputy Lord Lieutenant Mr Hannan Ali said that the Bedfordshire Lieutenancy is committed to celebrating this county’s people, culture, diversity, heritage and history. “It is therefore important that we recognise and celebrate the immeasurable difference that the Luton Windrush Generation have made over the years.