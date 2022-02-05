Luton's learner drivers are among the safest in the country

Learner drivers

Luton is among some of the safest towns to learn to drive according to a new survey.

Research by the Bill Plant Driving School has shown that Luton is the eighth safest region in the UK for learner drivers. Peterborough came top of the list.

Figures from the DVLA and Department for Transport show there were 63,453 learner drivers in Luton in 2020 with 10 accidents reported involving provisional drivers. In Peterborough there were 104,414 provisional drivers with six accidents.

Colchester was the worst area with 46,424 drivers and 117 accidents.

The driving school company has offered some helpful tips for drivers caught in an accident.

Stop the car – it is illegal to drive away from the scene of a crash, whether the damage is severe or not.

Turn off your engine and turn on your hazard lights.

Check for injuries on yourself and any passengers in the vehicle. Even if no one is hurt, note down the condition of all parties at the scene as this could be helpful if someone tries making an injury claim against you.

Dial 999 for an ambulance if anyone is injured, or notify the police if the road is blocked.

Exchange details with everyone involved, including name, address and car registration number.

Do not admit fault – even a simple apology can be used against you when making a compensation claim.