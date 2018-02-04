Luxury Luton hotel picks its employee of the year

A luxury hotel has named its employee of the year.

Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa has named head porter Cornelis Spijker its 2017 Employee of the Year.

Cornelis was recognised for constantly going above and beyond to ensure the best customer service.

He has been at Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa for two-and-a-half years, having previously worked in several restaurants in the Netherlands and as a guest service manager in Shanghai.

He joined the five-star hotel as a receptionist, before moving to be senior hall porter. In December Cornelis was promoted to his current role of head porter.

The award was presented to Cornelis by general manager of the hotel, Matthew Long.

He said: “Cornelis consistently delivers genuine and warm customer service. Since joining us he has developed into a great team leader who can always be relied on to motivate others and sets an excellent example to his colleagues.”

When asked what he loves about his job, Cornelis said: “I love the diversity of the job; no two days are the same. Our job is to help the guest and that is something I really enjoy, just to have a conversation with them or arrange something for them to make their stay all the more special. But the main thing I love is my team, as I could not have done this without them.

“We have an incredibly diverse team, but the one thing they all have in common is great customer service. They make me come in with a smile and walk out with a smile every day.”