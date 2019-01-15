M&S announces proposed closure of Luton Mall store

M&S has announced that it is consulting with 77 colleagues on the proposed closure of its Luton Mall store.

The proposed closure is part of M&S’s programme to reshape its UK store estate.

Lee Boon, M&S head of region for Home Counties North, said: “Proposing to close a store is a very difficult decision and supporting our colleagues throughout this process will be our top priority.

“We’ll be speaking with each of them individually over the coming weeks about what’s best for them.

“Our teams will continue to welcome customers to our other locations in the region, including our high street stores in Hemel Hempstead and St Albans.”

Nearby stores to M&S Luton Arndale include:

M&S Harpenden Foodhall (7 miles, 14 mins away)

M&S St Albans (11.2 miles, 19 mins away)

M&S Hemel Hempstead (12 miles, 18 mins away)

In November 2016 M&S announced a five-year UK store estate programme to improve the quality of its Clothing Home space for customers.

Since then a number of announcements have been made. This has included closing 30 stores, three of which were relocations.

In May 2018 M&S announced that it will continue to accelerate its space plan after seeing better than expected numbers of customers moving to shop at other nearby M&S locations and its target to have one-third of sales online by 2022.

M&S will close, or close and relocate, over 100 full line stores. Today M&S has announced 16 stores that are proposed to close and one store that we will close and relocate to a Foodhall.