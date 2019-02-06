M&S confirms closure of branch in Luton’s The Mall

M&S has announced it will go ahead with plans to close its store in Luton’s The Mall.

In a letter to Luton South MP Gavin Shuker, the retailer confirmed that the Luton branch will close on Saturday, May 4.

M&S, The Mall.

It is understood 77 jobs will be affected as a result of the closure.

Mr Shuker described the news as “disappointing” and said he had written to M&S to encourage them to find another store in Luton.

M&S stated: “We are continuing to consult on the people impact of the closure and colleagues will either be redeployed or offered redeployment to other M&S stores before redundancy is considered.

“We will have detailed discussions with colleagues in the coming weeks to determine what is best for their individual circumstances.”

Nearby M&S stores include:

> M&S Harpenden Foodhall (7 miles, 14 mins away)

> M&S St Albans (11.2 miles, 19 mins away)

> M&S Hemel Hempstead (12 miles, 18 mins away)