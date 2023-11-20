Diversions have been put in place

The M1 is closed southbound between Junction 12 (Toddington) and Junction 11A (Chalton) due to a vehicle fire.

Emergency services including Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

Long delays of 45 minutes are being reported.

A diversion route has been set up and road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs

Exit the M1 at Junction 12 onto the A5120.

Continue on the A5120 through Toddington to the A5120/The Green T – Junction, Houghton Regis.

At the T – Junction take a left turn onto The Green.

Continue on The Green through Houghton Regis to The Green/Park Road North Roundabout.

At roundabout take the third exit onto Park Road North.

Continue on the Park Road North and merge onto Poynters Road.

Continue on the Poynters Road to Poynters Road/A505/A5065 Roundabout.

At the roundabout take the first exit onto the A505 Dunstable Road.

Continue on the A505 Dunstable Road to re-join the M1 at Junction 11.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

