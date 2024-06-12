M1 now open southbound between J12 Toddington and J11 Luton after police assist vulnerable person

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The M1 is now open southbound between Junction 12, Toddington, and Junction 11, Luton, following an incident this morning (June 12).

There are 30 minute delays and approximately three miles of congestion approaching Junction 12, according to National Highways East.

Police were at the Junction 11a slip road during the early hours of this morning to assist a vulnerable person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Earlier today (Wednesday) we shared details of the M1 motorway being closed between junctions 11 and 12 in the northbound direction.

Police cars. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

"Our officers were attending an incident involving a vulnerable person, a short distance from the J11a slip road.

"We have since received a significant number of calls through to our control room requesting updates following increased traffic in the area."