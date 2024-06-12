M1 now open southbound between J12 Toddington and J11 Luton after police assist vulnerable person
There are 30 minute delays and approximately three miles of congestion approaching Junction 12, according to National Highways East.
Police were at the Junction 11a slip road during the early hours of this morning to assist a vulnerable person.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "Earlier today (Wednesday) we shared details of the M1 motorway being closed between junctions 11 and 12 in the northbound direction.
"Our officers were attending an incident involving a vulnerable person, a short distance from the J11a slip road.
"We have since received a significant number of calls through to our control room requesting updates following increased traffic in the area."
Officers ask that road-users to check the police Facebook page regularly to help us keep their phone lines free for non-emergency and emergency calls only.