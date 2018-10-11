Maintenance works start soon on Telford Way and New Bedford Road

As part of the council’s improvement works on Luton’s roads, resurfacing will take place on the carriageway at Telford Way and New Bedford Road this month.

The gyratory on Telford Way and New Bedford Road, and Mill Street will be closed for five nights from Monday 22 October and the scheme should be complete by the end of October. Motorists will not be able to use this junction or Mill Street between the hours of 8.00pm and 5.00am and there will be signed diversions in place.

These works are part of the ongoing highway improvement scheme to renew traffic signals, widen a cycleway and resurface the carriageway.

Cllr Paul Castleman, portfolio holder for transport said: “Maintaining the roads is essential to ensure that they are kept in good condition for drivers. Whilst every effort is made to minimise disruption motorists are advised to plan extra time for their journeys as there may be delays at what is a busy junction. We would like to thank the travelling public for their patience during the works”.

For more information regarding the works please contact VolkerHighways on: 01582 693462 or e-mail LutonHighwaysEnquiry@volkerhighways.co.uk

For up to date information regarding road works in Luton visit Luton.roadworks.org