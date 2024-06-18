'Major disruption' on train lines after person hit by train at Leagrave Station

Passengers are being warned of major disruption on the rail network today after a person was hit by a train at Leagrave Station this morning (June 18).

Bedfordshire Police are currently supporting British Transport Police “after a person was struck by a train at the south end of the station”.

Between Bedford and Luton, all four lines are blocked, with reduced trains, changes and cancellations expected until around 12pm. Services to and from London St Pancras are also affected.

Thameslink said: “If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.”

The police said: “If you have any information, please contact us on 101 quoting the reference 64 of today’s date.”

