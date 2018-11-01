Major fire wreaks havoc on Kensworth farm

A major fire wreaked havoc on a Kensworth farm yesterday evening, with firefighters working through the night to extinguish the blaze.

It is understood that over 30 firefighters from stations around Bedfordshire came to the rescue.

A Beds Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Just after 7pm crews from Dunstable, Luton, Toddington, Kempston and Leighton Buzzard attended a barn fire in Dovehouse Lane, Kensworth after hay and animal feed caught fire.

“The ariel platform was in use and Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose to control the fire and stop it spreading to an adjoining workshop containing various cylinders.

“Crews remain at the scene monitoring and damping down the barn fire and have been doing so throughout the night. No animals were harmed at the incident and we would like to thank the staff who assisted with the task of creating a fire break using their own forklift truck to stop the fire from spreading.

Neighbour Pat Mitchell told the BBC: ““I looked out my window and all I could see was fire. It was horrendous. Really, really scary.

The scene at Kensworth (Pat Mitchell)

“It was so close, incredibly big.”