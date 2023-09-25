Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading high street nursery brand Mamas & Papas is set to open its new concession at Luton Retail Park on Friday.

The concession, which will be located inside NEXT, will bring its range of award-winning travel systems, nursery furniture and children’s clothing to new and expectant parents in the town.

And the store will celebrate the arrival of the 3,000sq ft concession by offering 10% off any in-store purchase across the opening weekend.

As well as offering its award-winning range of products, including its bestselling all-terrain Ocarro pushchair, the store will deliver expert in-store services such as one-to-one personal shopping appointments, car seat consultations and fittings, independent advice across a wide range of brands, as well as click and collect.

Nathan Williams, chief executive officer at Mamas & Papas, said: “A customer visiting us in our new NEXT store location will have access to our dedicated Mamas & Papas team of experts, who will provide tailored, independent advice and recommendations to parents-to-be and their families. Being able to test and compare pushchairs, have car seats fitted into their car before buying, and gaining nursery furniture inspiration is something every new parent should have access to.

“The Luton concession marks our 28th store opening with NEXT and helps us to continue to deliver our goal of being the most accessible nursery brand on the high street.”

The store, which opens on September 29, will be open from 9am-8pm Monday to Friday, 9am-7pm on Saturday and 11am-4.30pm on Sunday.

Mamas & Papas’ complimentary in-store Buying for Baby one-to-one appointments offer parents-to-be the chance to work with in-store experts to select essential products that suit their lifestyle best. To book an appointment please visit: www.mamasandpapas.com/en-gb/personal-shopping.