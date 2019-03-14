Man arrested as police seize cannabis plants from Luton house

A man has been arrested after police seized cannabis plants from a property in Luton this morning.

Officers executed a warrant at an address in Limbury Road today (March 14) and discovered a number of cannabis plants.

Credit: Tony Margiocchi

An eyewitness told the newspaper: “There are three police cars and scenes of crime officers; some people are wearing green head to toe suits.

“They’ve been here for a few hours.”

One man has been arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis and possession with the intent to supply class B drugs.