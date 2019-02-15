Man arrested over alleged indecent behaviour near Luton school

A man has been arrested by police after he was allegedly seen behaving indecently near a Luton school.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “A man in his 40s from Luton has been arrested in connection with an incident in Frederick Street.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences, possession of a bladed article and driving whilst qualified. He remains in custody.

“Community officers are continuing to carry out high visibility patrols in the town.”

Anyone with any information that can assist police with their enquiries should call 101.