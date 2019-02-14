Man arrested over missing student with links to Bedfordshire

A man has been arrested over a missing student whose disappearance was not reported to police for over six weeks.

Joy Morgan, a University of Hertfordshire student, is missing from Hatfield and was last seen in Ilford on December 26, 2018.

Joy Morgan

She was reported missing to police on Thursday, February 7

A 40-year-old man from London has been arrested and released on bail while enquiries continue.

Joy is described as black, of slim build, around 5ft 5in tall, with black afro-style hair which she often covers with a scarf. She also wears glasses.

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Tannis Perks said: “This is a complex missing person investigation and we are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding Joy’s disappearance. Understandably her family are extremely worried about her and are desperate to know that she is OK. I would like to appeal to Joy to get in touch to let us know that she is safe.

“If you have information about Joy’s whereabouts please get in touch on 101. For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.”

On Tuesday, February 12, on her 21st birthday, Joy’s family issued the following appeal:

“We love you, we miss you. Wherever you are, text or call so that we know you are alright. It doesn’t matter what has happened, just come home.”

Joy has links to Ilford, Battersea and Cricklewood in London, as well as Bedfordshire.

Any information about Joy’s whereabouts can be submitted online here: http://socsi.in/xBoCE.

If you have seen Joy since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101. If you believe you are with Joy now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.