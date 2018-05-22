Man arrested over Waryam Hussain murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Waryam Hussain, who was stabbed to death in Luton.

At around 4.40pm on Sunday, May 6, 20-year-old Mr Hussain was stabbed in Bishopscote Road. Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit and detectives have today (Tuesday) arrested a 20-year-old man, also from Luton, on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken into police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Phil Moss of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our investigation into the death of Mr Hussain is ongoing, and we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We would still like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or the lead up to it, and would urge them to get in touch.”

Please contact police on 101, quoting Operation Penybont, or via the Police Major Incident Public Reporting Site.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.