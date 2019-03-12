Man assaulted after three men burst into his garden in Luton

Police investigate after a man was attacked by two men after they burst into his garden in Luton.

On Monday, March 11, between 6.30pm and 6.47pm, the victim was in his garden in Wimple Road, Luton, when a man jumped over his fence. The victim tried to stop him, and both fell to the floor.

The victim’s son came out of the house when he heard the altercation, at which point another two men ran into the garden and assaulted the victim.

The three then left in a dark coloured car, believed to be a Volvo XC90, which was parked outside his house. One man remained in the car, and drove the others away.

The three men who entered the victim’s garden are described as white, and fairly young. The driver of the vehicle is described as being of stocky build.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident, the people responsible, or the vehicle that was used.

“This is a serious incident that left the victim with injuries, and although they are minor, he is understandably very shocked and upset.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Wheeler by calling 101 quoting reference number 40/14400/19. You can also report information by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.