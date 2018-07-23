Man assaulted and robbed at a bus stop in Luton

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted and robbed at a bus stop in Luton on Thursday, July 19.

The victim was sitting at a bus stop in Chapel Street at around 5pm, with four other people, when one of them punched him in the face, causing the victim to fall and hit his head on the bus stop seat. He required hospital treatment for a head injury.

The offender then went through his pockets and took his money, as he lay on the ground. He left down the alleyway next to Matalan, which leads to Castle Street.

The man is described as white, slim, 6ft tall, with short brown hair and in mid to late twenties, he also had a scar on his left cheek and spoke with an Irish accent.

Detective Constable Mandy Godfree, investigating, said: “This incident occurred in a busy street in central Luton. We believe there may have been a number of people who witnessed it, especially others who were waiting at the bus stop.

“We would encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

If you have information about this incident, call 101 quoting reference number 330 of 19 July.