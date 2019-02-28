Man attacked in Luton and found lying in street in critical condition

A man has been left with serious head injuries following an attack in Luton.

A male in his 40s from Hertfordshire was found lying in the street in Grove Road at around 2.15pm yesterday (Wednesday).

He had suffered serious head injuries. The man remains in a critical condition in Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Detective Inspector Mark Pugh, investigating, said: “This appears to have been a nasty attack in broad daylight which has left the victim with significant injuries.

“The man was found in a residential area and there may be people in the vicinity who witnessed the attack or events that led up to it.

“We are doing all we can to catch those responsible and would urge anyone with information about the incident, who was in the area and saw or heard anything to please get in touch and help us with our enquiries.

“People can also report information anonymously if they would prefer to do so.”

If you have information that could help police with their enquiries then please call 101 or visit the force’s online reporting centre.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.