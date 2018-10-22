Man bailed after a six-year-old boy died in a collision with a car in Luton

A man, who was detained by police after a six-year-old boy died in a collision with a car in Luton on Saturday, has been bailed.

At approximately 2.20pm, officers were called to reports of the incident on White Horse Vale, at the northern end, close to the junction with Kirby Drive.

Emergency services attended and provided treatment to the boy, who was a pedestrian, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. One man was detained by officers.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “A man was arrested for causing death by dangerous driving.

“He has been released on conditional bail whilst the investigation is ongoing.”

Sgt James Thorne, investigating, said: “We are currently trying to establish the surroundings of this incident and would appreciate help from anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with us.

“We’d especially like to hear from anyone who saw a blue Vauxhall Astra in the area shortly before or after the incident, or from any drivers who may have dashcam footage of the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or visit Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre, quoting reference 185 of 20 October.